FTPD Awards Winners Of ‘College-Bound Sweepstakes’
Eight Franklin students will depart for college this Fall with a goody basket courtesy of the Franklin Police Department.
The baskets were filled with products donated by Amazon Inc., and were raffled off in a drawing held earlier this summer.
Included in the baskets were a variety of items, such as a Monopoly game, a portable storage cart, a hair dryer and personal products.
Oversight of the raffle fell to the FTPD’s Sgt. ReBecca Lea, supervisor of the department’s Community Relations Bureau.
“We have a lot of donations that come in to us periodically throughout the year, and we wanted to give back to the kids,” she said.
When thinking about who would need things, college students came to mind, she said.
The raffle was “also a way to say congratulations for graduating high school and going on to college,” Lea said.
Publicity for the drawing was done through the department’s Facebook page, she sid.
Those winning baskets were:
- Gabrianna Andrews
- Matthew Bruno
- Alexis Goode
- Kaylyn Goodman
- Kayla Hebbon
- Madison Hegedus
- Joseph Roche
- Tonei Silver
“I just want to say congratulations, and thank you for submitting” to the raffle, Public Safety Director Quovella Spruill said to the students who picked up their baskets on July 14 at the Bureau’s Hamilton Street headquarters.
