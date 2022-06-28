Franklin Township Police Blotter

Submitted by the FTPD.

June 19, 2022 – June 25, 2022

06/19/2022

A Somerset resident reported an attempted burglary to his unoccupied residence during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) were unable to make entry but caused approximately $100 worth of damage during their attempt.

A dumpster fire was reported in the area of Majesty Lane. Local fire departments extinguished it without incident. The cause was believed to be discarded BBQ ashes.

06/20/2022

A Somerset resident was the victim of e-mail fraud, which resulted in a loss of $25,000 worth of purchased gift cards. Limited information is known about the suspect at time of report. NOTE: Whenever someone demands to be paid with a gift card, that’s a scam. Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments. If someone convinced you to give them the numbers on a gift card or send them a photo, hang onto the card and your receipt, and report it to the card issuer right away. Please refer to the Federal Trade Commission’s website for consumer advice on gift card scams.

A Princeton resident reported the theft of his laptop while staying at a Somerset hotel on June 17. The suspect(s) was believed to be a hotel employee.

A business located on Hamilton Street reported a theft of $800 worth of cooking oil by an unknown suspect(s). A lock was damaged to the tank, which was located in the rear of the building. It was unknown when the theft occurred and by whom.

A business located on Somerset Street reported a $20 theft of drinks and snacks by three juvenile males. The males fled prior to police arrival.

A 19-year-old Somerset man was arrested for a $1,000 outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was later released to another jurisdiction on an unrelated matter.

06/21/2022

A Somerset resident reported criminal mischief to her vehicle by an unknown suspect(s). The damage occurred while parked near Franklin Blvd. on June 16.

A 57-year-old Somerset man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of his wallet from his home. The suspect may have been a handyman who had access to the residence.

A business located on Somerset Street reported the $150 theft of candy and snacks by several unknown juvenile males. The males fled prior to police arrival.

A Somerset resident reported the theft of her license plate. The theft occurred approximately two years ago.

06/22/2022

A Somerset resident reported the theft of his Apple Air Pods valued at $180. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to her vehicle while parked in the area of Brookline Avenue. The unknown suspect(s) shattered a window to gain entry. $35 was taken from the vehicle and the window damage was estimated to be $185.

06/23/2022

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to his unlocked vehicle in the area of Brookline Avenue during the overnight hours. $500 cash was taken by the unknown suspect.

A business located on Easton Avenue reported a theft of $2,500 worth of cooking oil by an unknown suspect(s). A lock was damaged to the tank, which was located in the rear of the building. It is unknown when the theft occurred and by whom.

A business located on Easton Avenue reported a theft of $1,200 worth of cooking oil by an unknown suspect(s). A lock was damaged to the tank, which was located in the rear of the building. It is unknown when the theft occurred and by whom.

A 41-year-old Edison man was arrested for DWI in the area of Lexington Road after a suspicious vehicle investigation. He was later released with a court date.

06/24/2022

A Somerset resident reported the attempted theft of a bicycle outside her residence on Koolidge Court during the overnight hours.

A business on Hamilton Street reported a shoplifting of $270 worth of grooming products by an unknown Black male. The suspect fled the store prior to police arrival.

06/25/2022

A Somerset resident reported his vehicle stolen from his driveway on Bunkerhill Road during the daytime hours. The key fob was in the vehicle when taken by the unknown suspect(s).

A Somerset resident reported a burglary to her vehicle while it was parked in the area of Fisher Drive. Property valued at $2,020 was taken from the vehicle by unknown suspect(s).



