Franklin Township Animal Shelter Receives Donations From Ocean State Job Lot

Added by Bill Bowman on December 9, 2022.
Saved under Community Building, Pet adoption
The Franklin Township Animal Shelter was recently the beneficiary of some donations from Ocean State Job Lot in Franklin Park. (Photo: Ocean State Job Lot.)

The Franklin Township Animal Shelter was one of more than 200 animal welfare organizations throughout the region benefiting from Ocean State Job Lots third annual “To the Rescue” charitable program.

Recipients include municipal shelters, wildlife centers, rehabilitation farms, and nonprofit rescue organizations within a 20-minute driving distance to OSJL’s 150 stores across the Northeast.

Ocean State Job Lot has a location in Franklin Park, at Route 27 and South MIddlebush Road.

Each organization received a $1,500 OSJL “Crazy Deal” gift card to purchase necessary supplies including pet food, beds, toys and chews, cleaning supplies and more, and a check for $1,000.

Each organization was also offered personal protective equipment which included a mix of sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and spray valued up to $500.  

“Ocean State Job Lot’s Charitable Foundation, in partnership with our loyal customers, is committed to helping those in need, and that includes our furry and feathered friends in shelters and rescues,” David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, said in a press release about the program. “We’re proud to partner with and support each of these organizations in their efforts to nurture, heal, and protect the animals in each of the communities in which Ocean State Job Lot operates.”

