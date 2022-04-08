Franklin Student’s Choreography Showcased In RVCC Event

Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present DanceWorks, an evening of student and faculty dance performances, April 28 and 29, at 7 p.m.

(Photo: Mia Sabers).

The choreography of township resident Mark Negron will be featured in a dance program 7 p.m. April 28 and April 29 at Raritan Valley Community College, Branchburg.

The work will be included in the college’s Arts & Design department presentation of DanceWorks, an evening of student and faculty dance performances. The event will be held in the Edward Nash Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The concert is being produced by Loretta Fois, Director of RVCC’s dance program.

The concert will include dance works from students, faculty and guest artists. The student choreography is the culmination of a semester of classwork, as the students created and rehearsed the new works to be performed. Faculty guest artist Dawn Schultz will present Adaptation, an aesthetic reflection of visual arts (making, creating and responding to paintings) merging with the art of choreography.

Many students appearing in the concert also perform through the Raritan Valley Dance Ensemble (RVDE), under the direction of Loretta Fois. Ensemble members include current RVCC students, alumni and community members. In conjunction with the Arts & Design department, RVDE provides the College and greater community with opportunities to experience and appreciate live dance performance. The touring Ensemble performs at local schools and community groups each semester, as well as at campus events. For information about scheduling a lecture/performance for a school, senior center, or community group, contact Professor Fois at lfois@raritanval.edu.

Tickets to DanceWorks cost $12 for general admission, $8 for students and seniors. For tickets, call 908-725-3420. For additional information, call 908-218-8876 or visit https://bit.ly/3JjH4WP.

RVCC is located at 118 Lamington Road in Branchburg.



