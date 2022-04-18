Franklin High School Presents ‘Dreamgirls’

Submitted by Chris Schwarz.

Franklin High School presents the musical “Dreamgirls” at 7 p.m. April 28, 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. April 30 and May 1 at Franklin High School, 500 Elizabeth Avenue.

With music by Henry Krieger, book and lyrics by Tom Eyen, the show is directed by Timothy Walton, musically directed by Micahel Aragones, assistant directed by Kiera Radvanski, choreographed by Lindsey Della Serra and Cherilyn Strand, technical directed by Anthony Francese and costumed by Nathalie Chica.

Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s-70s, Dreamgirls follows the rising stardom of the Dreamettes, an all-girl singing trio from Chicago. The three best friends — the phenomenally talented, but demanding Effie White, the beautiful and appealing Deena Jones, and the eager, romantic Lorrell Robinson — team up with driven, demanding manager Curtis Taylor, who is determined to see their — and his — star rise.

The girls get their big break at an amateur competition and start singing backup vocals for Chicago local R&B star Jimmy Early. As their careers begin to take off, changes are made to ensure their mass appeal to the pop market; Curtis starts his own record label and appoints Effie’s brother, C.C., as the head song writer. Egos are bruised, tempers flare, and hearts are broken in pursuit of stardom.

Inspired by the stories of groups such as The Supremes and The Shirelles and featuring many iconic classic songs, Dreamgirls is a love letter to American R&B music and the artists that make such music great.



