Franklin Food Bank ‘Tour De Franklin’ Registration Underway

Submitted by the Franklin Food Bank.

The Tour de Franklin Charity Bike Ride will be held this year on Sunday April 26, at Franklin High School.

Now In its 31st year, the Tour De Franklin has grown into a community tradition for both Franklin Township and hundreds of cyclists. The day consists of 7 bike rides ranging from the 62 Mile ride to the 1-to-5 Mile Walk/Ride, and draws up to 800 participants annually.

The Charity Bike Ride is also the largest annual fundraiser for the Franklin Food Bank. In 2019, cyclists, the sponsors, and the community rallied together to raise $80,000 of much needed funding for the Food Bank. The New Jersey Department of Health estimates that one in ten people in New Jersey are food insecure and the Franklin Food Bank works to lower that statistic, fighting local hunger with dignity and compassion.

The Tour de Franklin 62, 40, 25, 10, and 5-Mile rides are on-road through scenic Franklin Township, while the 5 and 10-Mile rides also have routes along the historic D&R Canal. “The Tour de Franklin is a community event, so we strive to have rides for all levels of cyclists so that everyone can have a memorable day,” explains Lisa Frey, Tour de Franklin Chairperson. Participants who register before April 1 receive a T-shirt, and cyclists who raise $150 or $300 receive special black T-shirts. Breakfast and lunch are also offered and there are stops with snacks and beverages along the rides.

Learn more about the Franklin Food Bank and the Tour de Franklin at franklinfoodbank.org and Like the Tour De Franklin of Facebook.



