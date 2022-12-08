Quantcast

Franklin Arts Group Gets NEA Grant

Added by Bill Bowman on December 7, 2022.
Saved under Community Building, Entertainment

A township-based arts organization was one of six in the county which received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan.

The Ukrainian History and Education Center received $25,000 from the NEA, which was passed through the Somerset County Board of Commissioners.

Somerset County is one of only three counties in the state to receive the NEA grants.

The funding will “support the salary of the organization’s museum professional who coordinates the arts-related educational programming,” according to a press release about the grants. “Funds will also partially cover the salary of the archivist, who handles essential website maintenance, publicity and graphic design, and manages the archival and historical contextualization of arts programming.”

Also receiving $25,000 grants were the Light Opera of New Jersey in Bernards, Music in the Somerset Hills in Bernardsville, the American Theatre Group in Basking Ridge, the Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster, and Frontline Arts in Branchburg.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!