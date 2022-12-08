Franklin Arts Group Gets NEA Grant

A township-based arts organization was one of six in the county which received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan.

The Ukrainian History and Education Center received $25,000 from the NEA, which was passed through the Somerset County Board of Commissioners.

Somerset County is one of only three counties in the state to receive the NEA grants.

The funding will “support the salary of the organization’s museum professional who coordinates the arts-related educational programming,” according to a press release about the grants. “Funds will also partially cover the salary of the archivist, who handles essential website maintenance, publicity and graphic design, and manages the archival and historical contextualization of arts programming.”

Also receiving $25,000 grants were the Light Opera of New Jersey in Bernards, Music in the Somerset Hills in Bernardsville, the American Theatre Group in Basking Ridge, the Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster, and Frontline Arts in Branchburg.



