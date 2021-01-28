Quantcast

FR&A Sports: Lady Warriors Start Season With Win Over Hillsborough

Added by Bill Bowman on January 28, 2021.
Lady Warrior Kyierah Dempsey-Toney blocks a shot by a Hillsborough Raider early in the season opener on January 27.

Despite slumbering through the third quarter, the Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team began the modified 2021 campaign with a 52-41 win over Hillsborough on January 27.

Three Lady Warriors opened their season hitting double-digits in points: Kyierah Dempsey-Toney with 17, Christina Midgette with 14 and Morgan Jones with 12.

Franklin dominated the first quarter, keeping the Raiders to a single three-pointer while racking up 16 points of their own.

The Lady Warriors scored another 16 in the second quarter, while the Raiders had a better frame, scoring 11.

The third quarter was off for the Lady Warriors: missed shots and turnovers allowed the scrappy Raiders to outscore them 15-6 and pull within nine, 38-29.

The Raiders came within six points at one point in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Warriors got their game back and won the frame, 14-12.

Here are some scenes from the game:

