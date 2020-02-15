FR&A Sports: Lady Warriors Basketball Team Falls To St. Rose, 69-60

Junior guard Kyierah Dempsy-Toney takes a shot over a defending Purple Rose in the Lady Warriors’ Feb. 15 regular season finale.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors’ 11-game winning streak was snapped February 15 with a 69-60 loss to St. Rose.

Shots just weren’t dropping for the Lady Warriors, who finish the regular season at 16-4. They also had no response to the Purple Rose’s low-post game, with Roses seeming to score at will with no interference.

Still, there were highlights, most notably Junior center Kyierah Dempsy-Toney’s double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds).

Senior guard Keona Schenck led all Franklin scorers with 19 points, nine of them from outside the arc. Schenck also pulled down eight rebounds.

Freshman guard Tarae Jackson scored 10 points, Senior guard Kennady Schenck scored nine points – all of them on treys – and pulled down two rebounds, Freshman guard Gissell Gamble scored seven points and grabbed one rebound, and Junior guard Morgan Jones scored two points.

Next up for the Lady Warriors is the Somerset County Tournament, which begins on February 20.

The defending Tournament of Champions winners Lady Warriors open up the state Sectional tournament at 7 p.m. March 3, when they take on Newark Eastside at home.

The winner of that game plays the winner of the Piscataway/Hunterdon Central game on March 5.

Following are some scenes from the game: