FR&A Photo Gallery: ‘I Love Franklin’ Week Flag Football At Middlebush Park

A group of FHS alumni and friends gathered at Middlebush Park on Thanksgiving to play flag football.

A group of Franklin High School alumni and friends gathered at Middlebush Park on a blustery Thanksgiving morning to do what one does on Thanksgiving.

No, not eat turkey. Play football.

The Warrior For Life Scholarship Foundation’s “I Love Franklin” week of events continued on November 28 with a flag football game.

The players split into two squads, donned red and yellow “flags,” and played four, 15-minute quarters.

Who won? Who knows if anyone was actually keeping score. The point was, Warrior football was played in Franklin on Thanksgiving Day.

The week continues on November 29 with the Warrior For Life Scholarship Foundation Gala at the Imperia, during which $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to township students.

Then, on November 30, there’s the Franklin High School Hall of Fame luncheon, kicking off at about 12:30 p.m. at Franklin High School.

Following are some scenes from the flag football game:

