FR&A Photo Gallery: FHS Football Warriors Gain First Win

Added by Bill Bowman on October 23, 2021.
Saved under High School, Sports

The Franklin High School football Warriors celebrated homecoming October 22 by notching the squad’s first win this season, 34-27 over the Plainfield Cardinals.

Coach John Paczkowski attributed the win to the emotion of the night.

“They played as a team, played for the seniors. Homecoming, Senior Night, what a great way to send out the seniors,” he said.

“It was an emotional game as it always is,” he said. “They played together, they played for each other. We talked about it all week, when you’re at that point where you’re exhausted, do not quit for the seniors, and you saw they did it. They could have folded a couple times, but they didn’t.”

“It was a team win, offense, defense, special teams,” he said.

With the win, Franklin is 1-7 overall and 0-7 in the Big Central Conference.

Following is a photo gallery from the game:



Your Thoughts

comments

