Former Edison Cop Sentenced In Fatal Accident

CRASH AFTERMATH – The remains of a 2007 Audi Q7 after it was involved in an early morning crash on August 27 on Route 27/Somerset Street.

A former Edison police officer was sentenced August 14 to two concurrent 15-year prison terms for a 2023 crash on Somerset Street which killed two people, including a township man.

Township resident Amitoj Oberoi will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

The sentences were for two counts of 1st Degree Vehicular Homicide, to which he pleaded guilty in June.

Oberoi was also sentenced on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The car driven by Oberoi, who was off-duty at the time, was heading south on Somerset Street at a high rate of speed at about 6:22 a.m. on August 27, 2023 when Oberoi lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the road and strike several trees, light posts and a utility pole before stopping in front of R&J Glamour Salon, police have said.

Two of Oberoi’s passengers – Carlos Perez-Gaytan, 24, of Somerset, and Victor Cabrera-Francisco, 20, North Brunswick, were killed in the accident.

A third passenger, an unidentified 29-year-old Highland Park resident, sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the time, according to police.





Your Thoughts

comments