Five-Story Mixed-Use Building Approved For Hamilton Street

APARTMENTS APPROVED – An artist’s rendering of the 5-story, mixed-use Hamilton Street building approved by the Planning Board on June 19.

A 120-unit apartment building and affordable day care center targeted for a tract in the Hamilton Street Business District was approved June 19 by the Township Planning Board.

The Board vote was unanimous, although there was some reticence expressed by some Board members over access to the day car center on Hamilton Street, and the effect that may have on traffic.

Nonetheless, long-term Board members said that the project reflected what the Township has been planning for that area for a number of years.

“It is very much in line with the way we have been trying to develop Hamilton Street,” Board member Ted Chase said. “I’m just concerned that in the process we’re pushing all the limits of the zoning ordinance without good justification. But I don’t think it will cause any great harm.”

“I remember these projects started back about 2000 and it was called Renaissance 2000,” Board member Robert Thomas said. “This is what we were wishing for, along with the other buildings.”

“This is what was intended for this area,” he said. “I understand and am sympathetic with some of the issues involving the day care, but these are some of the issues that come with this type of development, but this is something that we have highly desired here for 25-plus years, and we are finally getting it with the investments people are making.”

Plans call for the construction of a five-story building where there is currently a one-story strip shopping center, which will be razed.

The first floor of the building will house a 7,300-square-foot affordable day car center, which will be owned by the project’s developer, John Park.

Park is also the owner of a building several blocks away on Hamilton Street, which houses another day care center, apartments and the KBG Korean Barbecue Grill.

Park also purchased the former CVS building on Hamilton Street, which he also plans to turn into a day care center.

The apartment breakdown in the new building will be 96 one-bedroom units, eight studios and 16 two-bedroom units.

The project will include 168 parking spaces, 78 of which will be surface spaces and 90 of which will be in a below-surface parking garage. There will also be 36 electric vehicle charging stations.

There was some concern expressed by some Board members about the plan to allow the day care children to enter the center via the Hamilton Street entrance.

Members such as Sami Shaban were worried that parents dropping off and picking up their children would “stack” on the street in front of the center, causing traffic backups during peak rush hours.

The Board was told that there is also an entrance at the rear of the building, near the parking lot, which should alleviate that problem.

Board members were measured in their approvals.

“Considering the pros, I vote yes,” Board Vice-Chairman Charles Brown said. “But I am concerned about the vehicular drop-off for children and the potential for stacking.”

Sharing the same concerns about “zoning ordinance spread” that Chase expressed, Shaban said, “I think it’s an amazing project and I’m very grateful that these types of projects are coming to Franklin.”

“We’ve heard a lot about the need for more housing and more day care, so I think this is a really good project,” Board member Rebecca Hilbert said. “I’m excited to see this coming to Hamilton … I think it’s going to give it a little more character.”





Your Thoughts

comments