Five New Police Command Staff Ceremonially Sworn In

Five new Franklin Township Police command staff members were ceremonially sworn in during the Township Council’s February 23 virtual meeting.

“These men and women excel,” township Public Safety Director Quovella Spruill said during the meeting.

Those sworn in to their new ranks were Lt. Florindo DiMarzio, Sgt. Leah Spahr, Sgt. Michael Opaleski, Sgt. Patrick Clyne and Sgt. Trevor Wilson.

“We have a very good police force, led by a very strong woman,” Mayor Phil Kramer said later in the meeting.

Following are screen shots of the officers’ swearing-in: