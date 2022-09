The Franklin High School boys’ soccer and girls’ tennis teams were still looking for their first victories after September 12 play.

The Warrior soccer team fell to Linden, 3-1, and the Lady Warriors tennis team fell to Bridgewater-Raritan, 5-0.

With the losses, both teams fall to 0-3 overall. The soccer team is 0-1 in the Skyland Conference, and the tennis team is 0-2 in the conference.