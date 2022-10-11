FHS Sports: Warriors Soccer Teams Take First Rounds In Somerset County Tournament

The Franklin High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams won their opening rounds in the Somerset County tournament October 10 in back-to-back games in Warrior Stadium.

Not only did both teams win, but they won by identical scores: the boy’s bested Immaculata 6-0 while the girls’ topped Manville, 6-0.

Sophomore Arden Gray led the girls’ team with three goals, all in the first period, with assists by Freshman Sinai Kellerman, and Seniors Jessica Shea and Anahi Balbuena.

Senior Jordan Cole capped the first period with a goal of her own, with an assist by Gray.

In the second period, Madison Esser scored an unassisted goal, and Junior Rayne Davis capped the scoring with a goal, assisted by Sophomore Eliana Montas.

The girls’ next tournament match is scheduled for October 12 against Bridgewater-Raritan.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 5-7 overall and 3-7 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:

In the boys’ game, the Warriors’ six goals were scored by six different players.

In the first period, Senior Samory Green scored with an assist by Senior Gandor Bah. His goal was followed by one scored by Bah, assisted by Freshman Daniel Ordonez.

Next to score was Junior Joseph Tucker, with an assist by Junior Kristopher Archer-Kennedy. The fourth goal was scored by Ordonez, with an assist by Senior Deven Ingram.

Scoring goal five to end the first period was Senior Ryan Piro with an assist by Ordonez.

The sole goal in the second period was scored by Sophomore Chris Reyes with an assist by Sophomore Joseph Danielsen.

The Warriors’ next tournament game is set for October 12, against Somerville.

With the win, Franklin improves to 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:





