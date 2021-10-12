FHS Sports: Warriors Soccer Blanks Passaic Charter, 6-0

The Franklin High School boys’ soccer team bounced back after its heartbreaking loss to Hillsborough by beating up on Passaic Charter, 6-0 on October 11.

Senior Tyler Kobylinski scored twice in the contest, the first in the first period on an assist from Senior Kwaku Owusu, and the second in the second half, on an assist from Senior Ilyas Jaber.

Also scoring in the first period were Owusu on an assist by Jaber, and Junior Deven Ingram on an assist by Junior Ashish Lal.

Adding to the score in the second period were Senior Vernon Spencer on an assist by Sophomore Kristopher Archer-Kennedy and Sophomore Nick Consiglio.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:





