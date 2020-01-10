FHS Sports: Warriors Basketball Falls To Immaculata, 63-50

A lack of offensive rebounding was the major contributor to the Franklin High School Warriors’ basketball team’s 63-50 loss to Immaculata on January 9.

The Spartans crashed the board often throughout the game, coming up with a total of 30 rebounds.

The Spartans lead throughout the game, sometimes by as much as 13 points. But the Warriors hung tough and managed to pull within 1 point several times.

Junior Anthony Milligan led the team with 15 points, while Senior Edward Turay contributed 14 points.

Sophomore Anthony Edmundson scored 10 points, Senior Tracy Brown scored five points, Junior Ikenna Eluwa scored three points, Sophomore Isaiah Cotton scored two points and Junior Joshua Kuroda-Grauer contributed one point.

The Warriors’ next home game is January 16, against Hillsborough.

Following are some scenes from the game:

Your Thoughts

comments