FHS Sports: Warriors Basketball Comes Up Short Against Hunterdon Central, 68-66

The Franklin High School boys’ basketball team made a late-game push January 6 in their contest against Hunterdon Central, but came up short, 68-66.

The Red Devils controlled most of the game, despite blowing a 9-point lead early. But Franklin did not go down easily, fighting back at various points during the night.

Franklin took off to a quick lead in the first quarter, and overcame a Red Devils surge to finish the frame leading 21-17.

Hunterdon roared back in the second quarter, outscoring Franklin 24-14 and leading at the half 41-35.

The third quarter was slightly more evenly matched, but Hunterdon outscored Franklin 16-13 and entered the final frame with a 57-48 lead.

Franklin made a try for a comeback in the final frame, outscoring Hunterdon 18-11, but fell short.

