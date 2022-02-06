FHS Sports: Senior Days For Boys’ And Girls’ Basketball Teams

February 5 was Senior Appreciation Days for the Franklin High School Boys’ and Girls’ basketball teams.

A total of six seniors were honored before their respective games.

On the girls’ side, it was Christina Midgette who received the honor. Midgette is the final remaining player from the Lady Warriors’ historic 34-0 2018-2019 campaign that netted the team its second NJSIAA Tournament of Champions championship in three years.

(Trivia: Because of shortened seasons due to the Covod-19 pandemic, there hasn’t been a TOC series since 2019.)

Midgette said the Senior Day honors “mean everything” to her.

“It’s been a long four years here, an exciting Freshman year and then a little dip Sophomore year, but it’s great to be able to come out with my friends, my family, and get this done,” she said.”

Midgette missed the bulk of her Sophomore year due to a knee injury.

On the Boys’ side, honors went to Seniors Isaiah Cotten, Joselee Janvier, Joshua Mingledolph, Bashir Phillippe and Michael Williams.

Following are some scenes from the Girls’ Senior Day:

Here are some scenes from the Boys’ Senior Day:





