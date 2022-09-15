Quantcast

FHS Sports Roundup: Boys’ Soccer Falls, Girls’ Tennis Wins

Added by Bill Bowman on September 15, 2022.
The Franklin High School girls’ tennis team broke their losing streak while the boys’ soccer team continued theirs on September 14.

The Lady Warriors squad bested Bound Brook 4-1.

Pia Donnelly and Sreeja Vallabhaneni won their singles matches, while the doubles teams of Zoe Ling and Saira Patel, and Kermen Kaur and Jocelyn Rosel were also victorious.

With the win, the team improves to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the Skyland Conference.

The boys’ soccer team fell to Bridgewater-Raritan, 4-0.

The loss drops their record to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the boys’ game:

Here are some scenes from the girls’ matches:



