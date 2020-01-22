FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Dominate Hunterdon Central, 48-20

Senior Onoseta Ufuah scores two of her game-leading 17 points January 21 during the Lady Warriors’ win against Hunterdon Central.

Onoseta Ufuah led the Lady Warriors to a definitive 48-20 win over Hunterdon Central on January 21, in a game that saw Hunterdon restricted to single-digits every quarter.

A senior, Ufuah led all scorers with 17 points, including a three-pointer. Senior Keona Schenck scored 14 points in the winning effort.

The first quarter started slowly, featuring a rare technical foul called against Lady Warriors Coach Audrey Taylor after she had words with one of the referees when she objected to a charging call against Franklin. The Red Devils were ahead 6-5 at that point, with the lead jumping to 8-5 after the tech shots were landed. A 3-pointer by Franklin tied the game.

The Lady Warriors picked up the pace in the second quarter, swarming the Red Devils and forcing bad passes and turnovers. Franklin went into the locker room holding a 22-10 lead.

Franklin picked up in the second half where they left off in the first. Stifling defense held the Red Devils to nine points in the third quarter and one in the fourth, while the Lady Warriors broke double-digits in both frames.

Coach Audrey Taylor was not concerned about her team’s slow start.

“It takes a minute for them to get into a rhythm,” she said. “I think they played well defensively, they made some good stops tonight.”

Junior Kyierah Dempsy-Toney scored nine points; Freshman Gissell Gamble scored six points, including sinking one outside of the arc; and Junior Morgan Jones contributed two points.

With the win, Franklin improves to 7-3 on the season. The Lady Warriors’ next home game is at 7 p.m. January 23 against Gil St. Bernard’s.

Following are some scenes from the game:

Your Thoughts

comments