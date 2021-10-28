FHS Sports: Girls’ Soccer Team Defeats Edison, 1-0

The Franklin High School girls’ soccer team extended its winning streak October 27 by defeating the Edison High School Eagles, 1-0.

The winning and only goal came early in the first half, when Junior Anabel Makutonin fed Junior Jessica Shea.

Lady Warriors’ goalie Victoria Petra stopped 13 shots on goal.

With the win, the team’s sixth in a row, Franklin improves to 7-8-2 overall and 3-7-1 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:





