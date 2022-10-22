Quantcast

FHS Sports: FHS Football, Cheer Seniors Get Their Night

Added by Bill Bowman on October 22, 2022.
Senior football player Samuele Mattia was among those honored during senior night on October 21.

Seniors on the Franklin High School football team and cheerleading squad were honored October 21, before the Warriors’ final game against Plainfield.

A total of 25 football players and 10 cheerleaders were escorted through a gauntlet of cheerleaders by friends and family members.

They were each given flowers and a gift by members of the Franklin High School Athletics Booster Club before stopping for pictures in front of a backdrop emblazoned with Warrior logos.

The football seniors were:

  • Captain Cameron ANDERSON
  • Captain Daniel KANU
  • Captain Samuele MATTIA
  • Captain Donte McQUILLA
  • Captain Daniel OKAFOR
  • Quasim ASHFORD
  • Osman BARRIE
  • William BONGIORNO
  • Corey CHARLES
  • Sharif DAROUANOU
  • Joshua GOMEZ
  • James HAIR-SAWYER
  • Lawrence HO
  • Tyree HYMAN
  • Keyon JOHNSON NASH
  • Angel ISABEL
  • Alpha KALLON
  • Fher LUJAN
  • Gabriel LYNCH
  • Isaiah MATTHEWS
  • Naseem McCLEOD
  • Malachi METTLE
  • Cadeen NYAMEKYE
  • Wedieu SMITH
  • Curtis NYAMEKYE

The cheerleaders who were honored were:

  • Captain Imani MURRAY
  • Captain Skyler TAVAREZ
  • Ariel RICHARDS
  • Eugenio VASQUEZ
  • Captain Olivia OCCHIPINTI
  • Captain Amy REYES
  • Essence BROWN
  • Addiel LUCERO
  • Serenity LOCKE
  • Damita ST. ROSE

Here are some scenes from the evening:

The FR&A live-streamed the ceremony:



