FHS Sports: FHS Football, Cheer Seniors Get Their Night
Seniors on the Franklin High School football team and cheerleading squad were honored October 21, before the Warriors’ final game against Plainfield.
A total of 25 football players and 10 cheerleaders were escorted through a gauntlet of cheerleaders by friends and family members.
They were each given flowers and a gift by members of the Franklin High School Athletics Booster Club before stopping for pictures in front of a backdrop emblazoned with Warrior logos.
The football seniors were:
- Captain Cameron ANDERSON
- Captain Daniel KANU
- Captain Samuele MATTIA
- Captain Donte McQUILLA
- Captain Daniel OKAFOR
- Quasim ASHFORD
- Osman BARRIE
- William BONGIORNO
- Corey CHARLES
- Sharif DAROUANOU
- Joshua GOMEZ
- James HAIR-SAWYER
- Lawrence HO
- Tyree HYMAN
- Keyon JOHNSON NASH
- Angel ISABEL
- Alpha KALLON
- Fher LUJAN
- Gabriel LYNCH
- Isaiah MATTHEWS
- Naseem McCLEOD
- Malachi METTLE
- Cadeen NYAMEKYE
- Wedieu SMITH
- Curtis NYAMEKYE
The cheerleaders who were honored were:
- Captain Imani MURRAY
- Captain Skyler TAVAREZ
- Ariel RICHARDS
- Eugenio VASQUEZ
- Captain Olivia OCCHIPINTI
- Captain Amy REYES
- Essence BROWN
- Addiel LUCERO
- Serenity LOCKE
- Damita ST. ROSE
Here are some scenes from the evening:
The FR&A live-streamed the ceremony: