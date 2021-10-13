FHS Sports: Cross-Country Team Honors Seniors

The ceremony was attended by friends and family.

The eight Seniors on the Franklin High School cross-country team had their day on October 12.

Sponsored by the Franklin Athletics Booster Club, the Class of 2022’s Senior Night was held in the afternoon at Warrior Stadium.

The Seniors honored were

Tedros Abera

Blessing Assoumany

Kiara Charles

Christopher Costa

Srividiya Koppolu

Kevin Luck

Amav Satish

Leo Twombly

Also attending were head coach Tierra Gourdine and assistant coach Nick Zucchero.

Here are a few scenes from the day:





