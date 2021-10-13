FHS Sports: Cross-Country Team Honors Seniors
The eight Seniors on the Franklin High School cross-country team had their day on October 12.
Sponsored by the Franklin Athletics Booster Club, the Class of 2022’s Senior Night was held in the afternoon at Warrior Stadium.
The Seniors honored were
- Tedros Abera
- Blessing Assoumany
- Kiara Charles
- Christopher Costa
- Srividiya Koppolu
- Kevin Luck
- Amav Satish
- Leo Twombly
Also attending were head coach Tierra Gourdine and assistant coach Nick Zucchero.
Here are a few scenes from the day: