FHS Sports: Cross-Country Team Honors Seniors

Added by Bill Bowman on October 12, 2021.
The ceremony was attended by friends and family.

The eight Seniors on the Franklin High School cross-country team had their day on October 12.

Sponsored by the Franklin Athletics Booster Club, the Class of 2022’s Senior Night was held in the afternoon at Warrior Stadium.

The Seniors honored were

  • Tedros Abera
  • Blessing Assoumany
  • Kiara Charles
  • Christopher Costa
  • Srividiya Koppolu
  • Kevin Luck
  • Amav Satish
  • Leo Twombly

Also attending were head coach Tierra Gourdine and assistant coach Nick Zucchero.

Here are a few scenes from the day:



