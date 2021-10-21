Quantcast

FHS Sports: Boys’ Soccer Team Defeats Montgomery In Overtime, 2-1

Added by Bill Bowman on October 21, 2021.
Saved under High School, Sports

Senior Ilyas Jaber had a foot in both goals October 20 that propelled the Warriors over the Montgomery Cougars, 2-1 in overtime.

Montgomery took a 1-0 lead at the 16-minute mark of the second period, but Jaber fed senior Kwaku Owusu at the 35 minute mark of the second period to tie the game at 1-1.

Jaber played a role in the winning goal, feeding junior Samory Greene at the 8-minute mark in overtime.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 6-8 overall, and 4-6 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:



