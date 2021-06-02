FHS Class Of 2021 Gets A Little Bit Of Normal With Senior Prom
More than 200 Franklin High School seniors put on the glam June 1 for an abridged prom, another sign of things returning to “normal” now that the coronavirus pandemic seems to be waning.
The venue, the Forest Lodge in Warren, offered a number of covered spaces to host the school’s prom outdoors.
Students danced to a DJ and dined on a variety of food served buffet style.
But mostly, they got out and hung out, and enjoyed each other’s company.
The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was there:
Here are some more scenes from the evening: