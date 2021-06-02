Quantcast

FHS Class Of 2021 Gets A Little Bit Of Normal With Senior Prom

Added by Bill Bowman on June 2, 2021.
Saved under Featured, Schools

More than 200 Franklin High School seniors put on the glam June 1 for an abridged prom, another sign of things returning to “normal” now that the coronavirus pandemic seems to be waning.

The venue, the Forest Lodge in Warren, offered a number of covered spaces to host the school’s prom outdoors.

Students danced to a DJ and dined on a variety of food served buffet style.

But mostly, they got out and hung out, and enjoyed each other’s company.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was there:

Here are some more scenes from the evening:

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!