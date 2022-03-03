FHS Basketball: Girls Move On, Boys Lose Heartbreaker

Lady Warrior Christina Midgette led all scorers in Franklin’s 66-49 NJSIAA Section II Group IV quarter-final victory over Hunterdon Central Regional.

The Franklin High School basketball teams had mixed results March 2, with the girls’ team moving up in the state sectional tournament, and the boys’ team’s season ending with a narrow loss.

The Lady Warriors continued their season-long dominance over the Hunterdon Central Regional Red Devils in their 66-49 victory in the NJSIAA Section II Group IV quarterfinals, with Senior Christina Midgette and Sophomore Iyanna Cotten combining for 46 of those points.

The Warriors erased an 11-point deficit and briefly held the lead late in their sectional quarter final game, but the Newark East Side Red Raiders squeaked out a 46-43 victory, with the potential game-tying 3-point shot from Junior Cameron Snowden bouncing off the rim at the final buzzer.

The Lady Warriors opened the game with a 24-point frame while holding Central to 15 points.

Central narrowed a gap in the second quarter, outscoring Franklin 15-10 and ending the half trailing Franklin 34-30.

The third quarter was key to the Lady Warriors’ victory, during which they went on a 19-point run on their way to outscoring Central 21-7.

Central bested Franklin in the final frame, 12-11.

Midgette led all scorers with 24 points, followed by Cotten’s 22 points.

Sophomore Morgan Lewis and Freshman Precoius Wheeler scored six points each, and Junior Tarae Jackson and Sophomore Tiffany Pecorella each scored three points.

Junior Keira Clark rounded out the scoring with two points.

With the win, the Lady Warriors move on to the tournament’s semi-final round against Hillsborough at 6 p.m. March 4.

Here are some scenes from the game:

The East Siders gave the Warriors trouble throughout the game, outscoring them 14-8 and 15-10 in the first two frames and closing the half with a 29-18 lead.

Franklin came alive in the third quarter, erasing that 11-point lead on their way to outscoring Newark 19-8 and tying the game at 37 each at the buzzer.

Neither team could get past single digits in the final frame, but Newark outscored the Warriors by three, 9-6, to hold on for the win.

Sophomore Cam Brown led the Warriors with 11 points, followed by Senior Isaiah Cotten and Snowden with 10 points each.

Sophomore Elisha Brown scored five points, Junior Daniel Okafor scored four points and Junior Jake Novielli scored three points.

Franklin closes its season with an overall record of 16-11 and 9-6 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:





