Few Changes On School Board After Reorganization

The Board of Education returned its leadership to their positions and welcomed a new member at the January 2 reorganization.

The board re-elected Nancy LaCorte as president and Ardaman Singh as vice president.

Sworn in for his first term on the board was Walter Jackson. Jackson won his seat in November, along with LaCorte and Singh.

After taking his Oath of Office, Jackson thanked his supporters and said he was excited to begin his tenure on the board.

“I’m going to ensure that I do my part to continue to make Franklin all that it is,” he said.

LaCorte thanked her fellow board members for returning her to the top spot, and said that she “look(s) forward to doing a great job.”

In an unusually fast meeting, the board also took care of its beginning-of-the-year housekeeping matters, such as establishing depositories and liaisons to various boards and organizations.

Following are some scenes from the meeting:

Your Thoughts

comments