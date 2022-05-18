Female Jogger Fights Off Attempted Assault On Trail

A female jogger told police on May 16 that she fought off an attempted attack while she was running on a trail near Blackwells Mills and Canal roads, and police are looking into whether the attacker is the same man who attacked women on trails in Somerset and Middlesex counties earlier this year.

Police responding to a 6:03 p.m. 9-1-1 call were told by the woman that a man dismounted a bicycle and tackled her as she was running on the trail.

The woman said the man attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to fight him off and escape. The man then escaped on his bicycle, the woman said.

The woman described her attacker as an Hispanic man in his mid-30s, 5″6′ to 5″7′, with a heavier build, wearing black pants or shorts, a green hoodie, and a blue gator face covering.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released, police said.

Responding to investigate were Franklin Township Police along with Officers from Hillsborough Township Police Department, South Brunswick Police Department and Montgomery Township Police Department, along with detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Sex Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigations Unit and New Jersey State Park Police.

Police ask that anyone with information relating to the sexual assault contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (908) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



