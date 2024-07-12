Falling Library Shelves Injure Patron

LIBRARY ACCIDENT – The aftermath of a July 9 incident at the Franklin Township Library’s Main Branch. (Reporter photo.)

One person was injured on July 9 when some shelving collapsed at the Franklin Township Library’s main branch on DeMott Lane.

The person, who was not identified, was treated by EMTs but declined to be taken to a hospital, said January Adams, the library’s Director of Library Services.

The accident occurred in the gallery section, where the roof has recently been replaced, Adams said.

She said that at about 6 p.m. a library employee was re-stocking shelves when “a shelving section unexpectedly, and without warning, fell over, cascading onto the next shelving sections. ?

“Staff members took immediate action to secure the area and to mitigate any damage,” Adams said. “A patron who was browsing in the area was hit by some of the shelves as they fell. In an abundance of caution, staff called an ambulance. “

“The EMTs examined and treated the patron who declined to be taken to the hospital,” she said.

Adams said the DVDs that were located on nearby shelves have been moved to the library’s West Wing.

She said the shelves that fell have been removed and the area is once again open to the public.

Adams said that she and staff members are “actively investigating the incident.”





