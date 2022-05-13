Easton Avenue Exxon Station To Participate In Self-Serve Price Demonstration

Riverview Exxon at 1101 Easton Avenue will be one of 75 gas stations throughout the state taking part on May 13 in what an advocacy group says is a demonstration of how much consumers could save with self-serve gasoline.

The Riverview Exxon gasoline station at 1101 Easton Avenue – the Village Plaza – will be one of 75 gas stations across the state lowering their prices on May 13 to show, they say, the savings drivers could realize with self-serve gas.

The station’s cash price for regular gas was $4.99 on May 12, among the highest in the township.

The Exxon station is one of two gas stations in Somerset County participating in the demonstration. The other one is Somerset Hills Exxon in Basking Ridge.

The demonstration is being organized by the Fuel Your Way NJ coalition, an advocacy group pushing for the passage of stalled legislation – the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act – that would allow gas station owners to offer self-serve gas lines in addition to full-service. Stations with more than four dispensers would be required to continue offering full-serve.

“With the cost of gas prices continuing to rise, it’s taking a bigger and bigger bite out of people’s wallets,” Sal Risalvato, executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store, Automotive Association (NJGCA) said in a press release about the demonstration. “We want the public to know that one of the quickest ways we can reduce gas prices is to allow gas stations the ability to offer self-serve in New Jersey.”



