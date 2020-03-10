Dual-Stream Recycling Program Expanded In Township

More than 1,000 homes are being added to Somerset County’s dual-stream recycling program in the township.

Those added to the program will begin receiving two 65-gallon containers for the recyclables on March 12, according to a notice from the county recycling division. The new recycling program will begin on March 26.

In November 2018, about 420 township households were switched to dual-stream recycling.

The bulk of the new additions lie in recycling zones that are roughly bordered by Route 27, Franklin Boulevard, Route 514 (Hamilton Street/Amwell Road), South Middlebush Road and Bennetts Lane, according to a map published by the county.

The program also includes areas stretching from South Middlebush Road to Van Cleef Road, concentrated along Amwell and Smith roads.

The two containers will be colored yellow and green. The yellow containers are for commingled glass, cans and plastics, and the green containers are for cardboard and paper products.

According to the county’s notice, “Accepted items are as follows for the paper tote (lime green lid): Newspapers, inserts, junk mail, magazines, catalogs, envelopes, paperback books, corrugated cardboard, colored paper, clean pizza boxes, office and school papers, shredded paper, chipboard boxes including cereal, cookie, pasta, cake, cracker, detergent (remove plastic liners), gift, shoe, shirt and any retail boxes, paper egg cartons, paper bags, books (hard covers must be removed), phone books, non-metallic gift wrap and greeting cards.”

“Accepted items are as follows for the commingled tote (yellow lid): Aluminum, steel and bi-metal cans, glass bottles (all colors), glass jars (all colors), plastic bottles and containers #1 – #7 (Examples: water, soda, milk, juice, soap, detergent, bleach, shampoo, and cleaning-agent bottles). You may also include peanut butter, yogurt and diaper-wipe containers, margarine tubs, plastic trays and clear plastic clam shell containers from restaurant salad bars,” according to the notice.

The notice also says that “plastic bags, Styrofoam®, garbage cans, flower pots, or kitty litter containers” will not be accepted.

According to a flier that will be distributed with the new recycling bins, residents should put the containers no further than three feet from the curb, with the wheels facing their house. The two containers should be spaced about two feet apart.

Anyone with questions can call 732-469-3363.