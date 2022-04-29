DiMeglio Team Among Those Honored By Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach

The DiMeglio Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors Princeton Junction Office was recently honored with a President’s Circle Award for their excellent sales performance for 2021, placing them in the top 7 percent of more than 50,000 agents in the national BHHS network.

The DiMeglio Team is led by Nicolas DiMeglio.

Also honored were the Murthy Team, Ken Lee and Patrick McShane.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales, according to the 2021 REAL Trends 500 report. The company has been awarded “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” and “Highest Ranked in Trust and/Love” in the 32nd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study.

With over 5,500 sales professionals in more than 75 sales offices across the Tri-State area, the company was recently acknowledged as No. 1, for the seventh year in a row, in the entire national Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network.

Through its affiliated services, the Trident Group and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC; the company provides one-stop shopping and facilitated services to its clients including mortgage financing, and title, property and casualty insurance.

The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $8 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995.



