Danielsen Named To Assembly ‘Majority Whip’ Team, Has Two Bills Signed

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen has had a good start to 2020. (File photo).

Franklin resident and state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) has had a good start to the new year: two of the bills he co-sponsored have been signed into law, and he was given a spot in the Assembly Speaker’s leadership organization.

Danielsen was recently named as a Deputy Majority Whip by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. Serving under Majority Whip Nicholas Chiaravalloti, Danielsen and the other Deputy Majority Whips will be tasked with getting “the entire Team (52 member caucus) across the Legislative line successfully,” Danielsen said in an email. “Doing so requires relationship building, setting expectations and building trust one person at a time.”

“Every two years the Assembly Speaker seeks legislative colleagues within his caucus to provide assistance in moving forward a positive agenda for the residents of New Jersey,” Danielsen wrote. “Within our caucus, I’m one of three people who have been honored by the Speaker to fulfill this position.”

“Confronting us in this 219th Legislative Session are a myriad of issues that need immediate attention to move New Jersey forward,” Danielsen wrote. “They include but are not limited to: environmental issues, job retention, property tax reform, educational funding, and community redevelopment. I will approach this new position and its responsibilities as I do all my jobs, with True North.”

Also named as Deputy Whips were Assemblywoman Linda Carter (D-22) and Assemblyman William Spearman (D-5).

Earlier in the year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law two bills co-sponsored by Danielsen that are designed to protect New Jersey residents regardless of the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

The first, A-5506, would prohibit “health insurance companies from offering inexpensive yet highly deficient coverage to customers, known as ‘Basic and Essential Plans,’ ” according to a press release from the Assembly Democrats.

“Although some people were drawn to the lower-cost healthcare plans the ACA once provided, many didn’t realize just how limited their coverage would be,” Danielsen said in the release. “When it comes to healthcare, the services provided can literally mean the difference between life and death. From high stakes procedures to daily medicine, no one should have to lose their life or experience crushing medical debt due to a lack of coverage. This will help make sure such restrictive plans can never be offered in the future.”

The second bill Murphy signed, A-1733, would “require health insurers to cover pre-existing conditions for New Jersey residents” if the ACA were ever amended or repealed, according to a press release on the signing.

“No one should ever be penalized for having a medical condition,” Danielsen said in the release. “The ACA paved the way for Americans to begin seeing what was possible when they had access to coverage for pre-existing conditions. So many people now have far better quality of life as a result, and that’s something we will fight to protect and guarantee for all New Jersey residents.”



