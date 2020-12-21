Danielsen Donates 800 Pieces Of Children’s Winter Clothing

More than 800 pieces of winter apparel will be donated to local children in need, thanks to a clothing drive sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen.

Danielsen (D-17) is working with the township-based Zakee Bowser Enrichment Foundation to distribute the clothing collected during his “Head to Toe” clothing drive.

The Bowser Foundation is one of several charities with which Danielsen has partnered for clothing distribution.

The winter clothing drive, which will last until February 15, is seeking hats, scarves, mittens/gloves, and socks for children ages 3-16. Danielsen also donated winter apparel to Unity Square of New Brunswick earlier this month.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year we had to think outside the box for community outreach,” Danielsen said in a press release. “With wonderful partners like the Piscataway Elks, under the direction of Valerie Johnson, Gina Bowser of the Zakee Bowser Foundation, and Jennifer Hinton of Unity Square, among many others, we were able to ensure that children throughout the 17th Legislative District have the necessary clothing items for the winter months.”

“It is with great pride that I am able to help those in need this holiday season,” he said in the release.

Any donations must be clean and washed, and placed in a zip-lock bag and left in the designated box outside Danielsen’s district office at 334 Elizabeth Ave. on the second floor. For more information, call (732) 247-3999 or asmdanielsen@njleg.org.



