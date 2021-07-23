Danielsen Bill Expanding Rights For Deployed College Students Signed Into Law

A bill expanding the rights of college students serving in the military, co-sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, became law on July 22.

The bill expands eligibility for certain rights of college students to all service members who are unable to complete a course due to deployment, mobilization, reassignment or other military obligations, such as mandatory education and training, according to a press release.

State law already provided students with certain educational rights if they are unable to complete a course at a public institution of higher education because they are mobilized for active duty as a member of the National Guard or a Reserve component of the Armed Forces\, the release said.

Under the new law, those students are eligible to choose one of the following options if they are called away after completing at least eight weeks of a course: withdraw from the course or receive a letter grade, a pass/fail grade, or an incomplete grade. If they have completed less than eight weeks, they can either receive an incomplete grade or withdraw from the course altogether, according to the release.

“This law will greatly benefit military members who are seeking a degree from one of New Jersey’s schools,” Danielsen (D-17), said in the release. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to work towards achieving a higher education, which is why we must accommodate the unique needs of students who may have their semester interrupted in order to serve in our armed forces.”

The bill was also sponsored by Assembly members Sterley Stanley and Wayne DeAngelo.



