Crowded Field For Three Board Of Education Seats

Added by Bill Bowman on July 27, 2021.
Saved under 2021 Election, Featured, School Board

Nine people, including two incumbents, are running for three open Board of Education seats in the November election.

The incumbents running to retain their seats are Laurie Merris of Wilson Road and Pat Stanley of Hudson Court.

Current school board member Ed Potosnak, whose term also expires at the end of the year, is running for Township Council on the Democratic ticket.

Merris is running on a slate with newcomers Dennis Hopkins, Jr. of Rue Matisse and Sami Shaban of Woodfield Court.

Also running on a slate are Parul Patel of Brookside Drive and Montese Anderson of Jade Court.

Rounding out the candidates’ list are Wendell Sellers of Newton Court, Rani Angel of Handler Drive and Michele Peterson of Wilson Road.

