County Sheriff, Italian-American Police Society, Bring Cheer To Manville First Responders

Somerset County Sheriff Darrin Russo reached back to his Italian roots September 14 in helping to bring some comfort to Manville’s first responders.

The Sheriff, his top brass and some Sheriff’s Officers teamed up with members of the Italian-American police Society of New Jersey to do what Italians do by nature: they brought food. The benefactors of their largess were Manville police officers, fire fighters and members of the borough’s emergency services units.

After the food delivery, the group headed to Colonial Park to relax and play some Bocce.

“The Italian-American Society wanted to come out and support the police,” said Russo, a Franklin native.

“So we got together, did a few things with them for the police and fire fighters in Manville,” he said.

William Schievella, the Society’s president, said his members looked forward to spending the evening in the park playing bocce.

“It’s been a tough year for law enforcement, with Covid and the response, so we’re here to let our hair down and have a good time,” Schievella said. “It just brings people together to have a few laughs and get to know each other.”

Schievella said his organization has been bringing food to various first responders since Tropical Storm Ida hit on September 1.

“Today was the biggest,” he said. “We brought hot food, sandwiches, Italian cookies, and water.”

The officers took care of themselves at Colonial Park, munching on pizza and still more Italian cookies while playing.

Manbville was hit especially hard by Ida’s floodwaters. First responders there “have been through hell the last two weeks,” Schievella said. “It’s just a little thank-you, and to let them know we care about them.”

