Coronavirus Update: Seven More Township Cases, Total Now Is 54

Seven more township residents have been confirmed to have the coronavirus disease, bringing Franklin’s total to 54 as of March 28, according to the Somerset County Department of Health.

Information on the age breakdown of the newest patients was not immediately available.

Countywide, there are now 254 conformed cases of coronavirus disease, with six fatalities, according to the county health department.

On March 27, the county total was 218. Franklin’s seven new cases represents 26 percent of the 27 newest cases. Franklin represents about 21 percent of the total number of cases in Somerset County, according to county statistics.

Mayor Phil Kramer created charts showing the breakdown of cases by age in the township and in the United States:

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



