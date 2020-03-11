Coronavirus Concerns Force Cancellation Of Danielsen Job Fair
State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen has cancelled his planned Job Fair due to coronavirus concerns.
“Today my office is forced to make a difficult decision of cancelling my 2020 Job Fair” Danielsen wrote in a statement. “While this event has provided many individuals to improve their quality of life by seeking new employment opportunities, the current state of affairs with the spread of the coronavirus warrants this action.”
“While the health issue remains fluid, at this time, I have not made any decision regarding a rescheduling of the event,” he wrote.