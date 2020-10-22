Cops Get Crafty With Township Kids

Kids can decorate pumpkins at the FTPD’s Community Relations Bureau from 3-6 p.m. on October 23.

The coronavirus has put a damper on many things, but township police and the recreation department are trying to put some “normal” back into Halloween.

The cops and rec department have teamed up for “Crafts With Cops,” a two-day program ending October 23 through which kids can decorate pumpkins for the spooky holiday.

The pumpkins will be collected for what will eventually be a drive-through “Pumpkin Parade” at the municipal complex on DeMott Lane on October 29 and 30.

Running from 3-6 p.m., “Crafts With Cops” is being held in the backyard of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Community Relations Bureau at 935 Hamilton Street.

FTPD Capt. Sean Hebbon, who heads the bureau, said the program is “all part of what we’re trying to do here as part of our community effort.”

The Bureau gave out free pumpkins – donated by Snyder’s Farm – on October 16, he said. Those who received those pumpkins are welcome to come to teh Bureau to decorate them for the Pumpkin Parade, Hebbon said.

Windy White, the township’s special events coordinator, said the Recreation Department decided to partner with the FTPD on this event because, “We recognize that Halloween is really difficult for a lot of people right now with Covid.”

“We also thought it was important to do something for the community where we all could come together, safely of course, but also to do something for the kids where they could interact with our law enforcement, have a day of fun,” she said.

The “Pumpkin Parade” is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. October 29 and 30, rain or shine, at the municipal complex. Visitors will drive through the complex and view the decorated pumpkins. A limited number of treats will also be distributed.

Parade giveaway items include donations from L’Oreal USA, PIM Brands candy, BAM Desserts and the Lightbridge Academy.



