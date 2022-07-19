Quantcast

Cooling Centers Set For Library, Senior/Community Center

With oppressive heat in the immediate forecast beginning July 20, the Township has established cooling centers in the Municipal Complex off DeMott Lane.

A cooling center in the main branch of the Franklin Township Public Library will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

The Senior/Community Center cooling station will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

