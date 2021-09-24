Conerly Road Principal Retires

Donna Silva-Burnett, principal at Conerly Road School for teh last 15 years, has retired.

Silva-Burnett, who has more than 42 years of service with the district, has been on medical leave since April. Her retirement is effective on December 31, said schools Superintendent John Ravally.

Silva-Burnett started her career in Franklin as a health teacher, then became a school counselor. She served as a vice-principal for 10 years in several schools, including Franklin High School and the then-Sampson G. Smith Intermediate School.

“While Dr. Burnett has been on personal leave since April and will begin her retirement soon, she is a Franklin Warrior for life,” Ravally said in a letter to Conerly Road School parents. “Many thanks to Dr. Burnett on behalf of the Franklin Township Board of Education, staff and students of our district.”

Eileen Brett will continue to serve as Acting Principal of the school until a successor to Silva-Burnett is selected.

Ravally said the selection process could begin next week.



Photo courtesy Elite American Educators.

