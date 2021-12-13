Quantcast

Clothing Gift Drive For Foster Children Underway

Added by Bill Bowman on December 13, 2021.
Robert “Kash” Kashinsky for Community and the Franklin Republican Club are sponsoring a clothing gift drive for Franklin Township children in foster care.

Working with a local agency, Kashinsky set up the drive which has donors pick a child from the provided list, purchase the gifts, and drop them off at his DeMott Lane home, from where they will then be delivered to the social workers for distribution.

Response to the first round was overwhelming, Kashinsky said, so a second list of children was obtained.

To participate please go to https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/10c0b49aaac23a4f85-franklin.

Please remember, drop off your gifts by Sunday, December 19.

