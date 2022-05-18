‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Visit Bottle Republic For Meet And Greet, And ‘Dos Hombres’ Bottle Signing

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul (left to right) sign bottles of their Mezcal, “Dos Hombres,” at Bottle Republic on Easton Avenue on May 17.

More than 200 people stood in a line – some for hours – that wrapped around the Easton Franklin Shopping Center at Cedar Grove Lane and Easton Avenue for a chance to “meet and greet” the stars of one of the most popular television programs of the early 2000s.

The fact that actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul arrived at Bottle Republic more than an hour late didn’t phase the fans who were lined up to get a chance to buy a signed bottle of the acting duo’s “Dos Hombres” Mezcal Artesinal.

Cranston and Paul starred in “Breaking Bad,” about Walter White, a mild-mannered, terminally ill chemistry teacher (Cranston) who, along with Jesse Pinkman, one of his students (Paul), turns to manufacturing a unique strain of crystal meth to generate a large financial cushion for his family for when he is gone.

The show ran original episodes from 2008 through 2013. It’s now syndicated on Netflix.

Fans who were idly chatting among themselves cheered as the actors’ black Mercedes van rolled to a stop in front of the Bottle Republic liquor store. The cheers grew louder as the side door slid open, revealing a smiling and waving Cranston.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate spoke to some of the fans waiting outside the store:

Cranston and Paul were surrounded by a small group of fans as they walked the short distance from the van to the store’s entrance.

“I hugged Jesse! I hugged Jesse!” one young fan gushed after the short embrace with Paul.

The two were then ushered into the store and behind the bar Bottle Republic uses for its tastings, where they stood next to dozens of bottles of their concoction waiting for their signatures.

One-by-one, the fans, many of whom had pre-purchased their bottle, approached the bar to bump fists with the actors, share a few words and a picture before being given their signed bottle.

Bottle Republic was one of the stores chosen for the meet and greet session based on the number of bottles of Dos Hombres sold.

The event was one way Bottle Republic “gives something back” to its customers and the Franklin Township community, a store representative said.

Here are some scenes from the day:





