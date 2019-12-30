Barker Road Shooting Under Investigation; No Reported Injuries

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Barker Road on December 30.

There were no injuries in the shooting, just property damage, said Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Det. Frank Roman.

“We can confirm that there was a shooting with no injuries, just property damage,” Roman said in an email. “The matter is actively being investigated by the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.”

No arrests have been made, he said.





Your Thoughts

comments