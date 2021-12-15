Quantcast

Assemblyman Danielsen Runs Annual Winter Clothing Drive

Added by Bill Bowman on December 15, 2021.
State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) is running his annual winter clothing drive until February 15.

The Head to Toe clothing drive is seeking donations of winter clothing for children aged 3 to 16 from individuals and community partners throughout the 17th Legislative District.

Winter clothing items being sought include hats, scarves, mittens/gloves, and socks. 

Last year his office collected more than 1,000 pieces of children’s clothing that was donated to local groups throughout the 17th Legislative District.

“The impact of COVID-19 is still creating economic and social displacement with our residents,” Danielsen said in a press release. “I again am hoping for the collective kindness and generosity shown by the wonderful residents, business and social organizations will again bring unity to our community.”

“I continue to be grateful by their compassion,” he said in the release.

Any donations must be clean, placed in a zip-lock bag and left in the designated box outside Danielsen’s office at 334 Elizabeth Avenue, on the second floor.

For any questions, you can contact his office at (732) 247-3999 or asmdanielsen@njleg.org.

