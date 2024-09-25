Assemblyman Danielsen Gets $750K From State For Franklin YMCA

GIVING THANKS – David Carcieri, CEO of the Greater Somerset County YMCA, expresses his thanks for the $750,000 allocated by the state and distributed by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen for the construction of a Y in Franklin.

The fundraising campaign for a township-based YMCA branch got a large boost from the state on September 24.

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) showed up at the Township Council meeting to announce that a $750,000 allocation has been made in the state budget for the Y.

The Greater Somerset County YMCA, headquartered in Somerville, plans to build a location in Franklin Park, on land now owned by the Township, and which was the former Consolata Missionaries property on Route 27.

The project is still in the dreaming phase, however; estimates are that it will cost about $30 million to build.

“I look forward to you doing wonderful things for the families and the children of Franklin Township,” Danielsen said to David M. Carcieri, the Greater Somerset YMCA’s CEO and president. “And I hope that you don’t run into too many obstacles in the way. But you can expect me to be lobbying for money from the state every year until its important investment is completed.”

Danielsen noted that because of its location, the Y will probably also serve residents in South Brunswick and North Brunswick, thus opening more lines of potential funding.

“Wow, this is an incredible day for the YMCA,” Carcieri said.

“The Franklin Township YMCA,” Danielsen added.

“On behalf of the organization, just our heartfelt gratitude to Assemblyman Joe Danielsen for really giving us this boost that we really needed,” Carcieri said. “These are incredible gifts that will really help with our campaign. And to Mayor Kramer, our town manager, Bob Vornlocker, who worked with us so closely from the very beginning, and all of the members of the Council who have been so supportive of bringing YMCA to Franklin.”

“We’re just so grateful,” he said. “This wouldn’t be happening without your support, so again, just thank you. And let’s get this YMCA built.”

Bill Grippo, a Board of Education member who is leading the fundraising effort, just as he did about 20 years ago in an unsuccessful attempt to get a Y in Franklin, said he was “at a loss for words.”

Grippo recounted how he showed up at Danielsen’s office one day and asked for his help in raising money for the Y.”

“For him to deliver this at a moment where we’re opening up the capital campaign is just priceless,” Grippo said. “This money opens up a philanthropic gate in Franklin Township. When people see that the State of New Jersey stood up for this project, and according to you may stand up again, it’s amazing.”

Grippo said that Somerset County COmmissioners will be contacted for a donation, as will U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12).

“We turn to our Commissioners as Joe said. Meg has been in touch with Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman who’s very, very supportive of this project and hopefully something in the federal government will come along.

“And then the Franklin Township corporate community will step up,” he said. “So this is the first step. One small step for Franklin, one giant step for the people in this township.”

