Around The Eight Villages: Private Vaccination Clinics Held

Rob “Kash” Kashinsky prepares to administer a flu shot to his wife, Crystal on October 31. (Photo: Rob Kashinsky).

Dozens of Franklin residents received Covid and other vaccinations in two events sponsored by township residents on October 31.

Rob “Kash” Kashinsky of DeMott lane held one at his home, while the other was held at the southern end of town by Laxman Kanduri, in a park near his home.

Both Kashinsky and Kanduri are Republican Township Council candidates, Kanduri running in Ward 1 and Kashinsky running in Ward 5.

Kashinsky said in an email that the event was, “met with a grand reception for free Covid, Covid booster, Flu and Shingles vaccines. Folks took advantage of an opportunity to receive these inoculations and a setting much more comfortable and quaint.”

“Pharmacists from Bonhamtown Pharmacy delivered the vaccines and helped offer this free and much-needed community service,” Kashinsky wrote in the email. “The event was held in conjunction with Kash’s Annual Weenie Roast and was a rousing success. The vaccines and hot apple cider flowed like wine!”

Kashinsky, a nurse, administered the flu vaccine to his wife, Crystal.

“Reminds us of the importance to receive appropriate medical care, especially during the coming winter months,” he wrote.

Photo: Bob LaCorte

On the southern end of the township, in Princeton Highlands, Kanduri sponsored a clinic that administered Covid vaccines, boosters and flu shots to about 40 people, according to Bob LaCorte, who attended both events.























